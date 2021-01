Nunn will start Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 25-year-old will receive his first start of the season with Goran Dragic (groin) and Tyler Herro (neck) sidelined Wednesday. Nunn is averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.8 minutes this season, but he'll operate as Miami's lead point guard versus Denver.