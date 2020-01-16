Play

Nunn scored a game-high 33 points (13-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 106-100 win over the Spurs.

It's the rookie's best performance since he poured in 36 against the Hawks on Dec. 10. Nunn struggled a bit over the holidays, but he appears to be finding his form again, scoring 20 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time since mid-November. The 24-year-old guard has also scored in double digits in five straight, averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.6 boards and 1.0 steals over that stretch.

