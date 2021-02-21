Nunn compiled 27 points (10-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 40 minutes in Saturday's 96-94 win over the Lakers.
Nunn's role in last season's s NBA Finals was minute, but the opposite was true in Saturday's championship-game rematch. The point guard delivered an excellent line that was aided by Tyler Herro's injury in the first half.
More News
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Puts up 19 in OT loss•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Records four steals in victory•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Puts up 11 points as starter•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Serviceable production in starting role•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Rejoins starting five•