Nunn compiled 27 points (10-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 40 minutes in Saturday's 96-94 win over the Lakers.

Nunn's role in last season's s NBA Finals was minute, but the opposite was true in Saturday's championship-game rematch. The point guard delivered an excellent line that was aided by Tyler Herro's injury in the first half.