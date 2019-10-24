Coach Erik Spoelstra said Nunn will remain in the starting lineup once Jimmy Butler (personal) returns, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

With Butler unavailable for Wednesday's season opener, Nunn drew the start alongside fellow rookie Tyler Herro and finished with 24 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes. Herro chipped in 14 points in 34 minutes, but it sounds like Nunn will be the one to stick in the rotation for now. Nunn will look to build off his strong start to the season in Saturday's game in Milwaukee.