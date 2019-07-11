Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Explodes offensively again
Nunn totaled 28 points (13-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes during the Timberwolves' 90-87 win over the Heat in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
It was just the latest installment of Nunn's spectacular summer, one that's now seen him average 21.0 points (on 55.0 percent shooting), 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals across four games in Las Vegas. A G League star last season, Nunn is making a formidable case for serious consideration for a roster spot later this year, particularly if the team moves veteran Goran Dragic.
