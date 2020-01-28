Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Game-time call Tuesday
Nunn (Achilles) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston.
Nunn missed Monday's matchup with the Magic due to a left Achilles issue, but he could return for the second half of his team's back-to-back Tuesday evening. Expect clarification on the rookie's status closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...