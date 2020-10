Nunn tallied 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 116-98 loss to the Lakers.

Nunn came out of nowhere to score 18 points, making the most of his limited opportunities. Goran Dragic (foot) was unable to finish the game and could miss time moving forward. If that is the case, Nunn would be the player most likely to benefit, making him someone to watch if you are dabbling in DFS.