Nunn posted 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 34 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Pistons.

Nunn missed four games due to the league's health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, and while he looked a bit rusty in his return, he bounced back in a big way here to post his best scoring output of the season. Nunn has always been able to score, but he has struggled in 2020-21 thus far and has registered an equal number of double-digit scoring performances as well as scoreless outings, with two in each case.