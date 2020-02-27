Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Goes for 24 in loss
Nunn had 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-6 FT) and six assists in Wednesday's loss to Minnesota.
Nunn was one of four Heat starters in double-figures, but it ultimately wasn't enough as Miami suffered its second straight loss to a non-playoff opponent. For Nunn, Wednesday was his third straight game with at least 20 points -- his longest such streak since mid-January.
