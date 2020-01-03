Nunn posted seven points (3-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 84-76 win over the Raptors.

Nunn struggled from the field but turned in a well-rounded line, this after receiving Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors for the second straight month. Furthermore, Nunn earned a team high minute total and continues to be among the team's top options offensively.