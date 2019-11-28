Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Has off night with nine points
Nunn accumulated nine points (3-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four assists, one steal and one block in a loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.
The only shots Nunn made in this one were threes as he couldn't seem to find his rhythm getting to the rim. Nunn has been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far, and this was just his third time failing to hit double-digit points. Seeing 29.3 minutes per game with a 24 percent usage rate, head coach Eric Spoelstra certainly seems as though he has trust in his undrafted 24-year old.
More News
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Pours in 21 points Friday•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Third straight 20-point start•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Drops 23 points, eight dimes in win•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores 20 in Tuesday's win•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores 11 against Phoenix•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores 11 points Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.