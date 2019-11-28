Nunn accumulated nine points (3-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four assists, one steal and one block in a loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.

The only shots Nunn made in this one were threes as he couldn't seem to find his rhythm getting to the rim. Nunn has been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far, and this was just his third time failing to hit double-digit points. Seeing 29.3 minutes per game with a 24 percent usage rate, head coach Eric Spoelstra certainly seems as though he has trust in his undrafted 24-year old.