The Heat list Nunn (Achilles) as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Nunn was sidelined for the first time all season in Friday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers after experiencing a sore left Achilles' tendon coming out of the Heat's previous contest. The Heat's decision to list him as questionable rather than ruling him out entirely for Monday suggests his injury is viewed as a day-to-day concern at this time, but Nunn will likely need to make it through Miami's morning shootaround on game day without incident in order to gain clearance to rejoin the lineup. The absences of Nunn and Goran Dragic (calf) in Friday's game allowed Dion Waiters (14 points, four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 18 minutes) to crack coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation for the first time all season.