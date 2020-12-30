Nunn posted 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block during 31 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 144-97 loss against the Bucks.

Nunn might have ended as Miami's second-highest scoring behind Tyler Herro, but he struggled in terms of accuracy and needed 17 shots to reach that 15-point tally. This is Nunn's first double-digit scoring game, but he struggled over his first two contests of the season, and, considering his bench role, he's not expected to carry a lot of upside even considering his uncanned ability to score at will against any opponent.