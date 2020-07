Nunn (undisclosed) joined the Heat in Orlando on Tuesday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The reason for Nunn's delay remains unclear. Regardless, he'll have to quarantine and pass two coronavirus tests before joining the rest of the team for practice and, eventually, games. Miami's first seeding game is Aug. 1 against the Nuggets and, barring any unforeseen setbacks, Nunn should be available.