Nunn tallied 28 points (10-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes Thursday in the Heat's 106-97 win over the Hawks.

Nunn finished with a game-high 28 points and continues to shoot the lights out from the field. The rookie, playing in just his fifth game, has wasted no time establishing himself as a fruitful fantasy asset, already with three games with 20 or more points. Nunn's four made threes also were a game-high.