Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Leads team with 22 points
Nunn produced 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 32 minutes in Sunday's 93-81 win over the Jazz in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Followers of G-League action know all about Nunn and his explosive potential. The Heat have some holes to fill in the backcourt and it's reasonable to predict that the 6-3 guard could be in line for a roster spot if he continues his strong play. He's scored 37 points and collected 12 assists in his first two games in Las Vegas.
