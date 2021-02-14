Nunn provided 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Saturday's 112-94 loss to the Jazz.

Nunn put up an excellent total despite committing a team-high five turnovers in the game. His three-point stroke warmed up after struggling from long range against Houston on Thursday, which helped boost his total. Nunn started for his fourth consecutive game, and he's put up an average of 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists over that span.