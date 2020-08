Nunn (personal) has departed from the NBA bubble and is expected back soon, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Nunn is dealing with a personal matter and left the bubble to attend to it. While he's expected back soon, it's not exactly clear how many days he'll need to quarantine before being able to take the court again. As a result, it's likely he's out for Monday's game against the Pacers in addition to Saturday's game against the Suns.