Nunn will likely re-enter the Heat's rotation with Goran Dragic (foot) doubtful to play in Friday's Game 2 against the Lakers.

Nunn was the starter at point guard for virtually the entire regular season, but he fell out of favor in the bubble, eventually ceding the spot to Dragic, who emerged as the Heat's leading scorer in the playoffs. Nunn held a minor role off the bench for most of the first three rounds of the playoffs, but he picked up three consecutive DNP-CDs to conclude the Eastern Conference Finals. With Dragic likely out Friday, and potentially beyond, Nunn will have an opportunity for a significant bump in minutes. In Wednesday's Game 1, Nunn came off the bench to score 18 points -- along with five rebounds and two assists -- in just 20 minutes of action.