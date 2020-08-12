Nunn (quarantine) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Nunn is expected to clear his mandatory quarantine period Wednesday, but it looks as though the Heat will plan to hold him out, as he hasn't been able to practice with the team since leaving the bubble last Friday. If all goes as planned, Nunn will have one final tune-up against the Pacers -- a possible first-round opponent -- on Friday before the postseason begins.
