Nunn logged 13 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 25 minutes in Thursday's 103-93 win over the Pelicans.

Nunn is mired in a two-game shooting slump. He's connecting on only 29 percent of his shots and is an abysmal 1-of-11 from beyond the arc during that span. Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro are now both healthy, and they've eaten into Nunn's production in recent days, although he still sits atop the depth chart in the backcourt for the time being.