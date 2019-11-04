Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Logs 19 minutes in Sunday's win
Nunn had five points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 129-100 win over the Rockets.
Nunn failed to reach double figures in scoring for the first time through six appearances, though he did equal his best assist total. Given that the score was so lopsided, Nunn and the rest of the starters weren't needed much in the second half, which resulted in his worst stat line of the season. He'll look to bounce back during Tuesday's matchup versus the Nuggets.
