Nunn tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 20 minutes during the Heat's 103-62 win over China in a Las Vegas Summer League game Friday.

The second-year guard had his shot locked in from all over the court, and when combined with first-round pick Tyler Herro's team-leading 23-point tally, Nunn's performance made it a highly efficient day for the Heat's starting backcourt. Nunn is looking to latch on with Miami after spending last season with the Warriors-affiliated Santa Cruz squad in the G League and averaging 19.3 points (on 47.3 percent shooting), 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 29.0 minutes over 49 games (one start).