Nunn recorded four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and one rebound across 17 minutes during Thursday's 113-84 loss to Milwaukee.

Nunn's struggles in the series continued as he saw a smaller workload in the bench role. He's not the only one who's been struggling, though, as the team has gotten destroyed in the last two games. Nunn will likely stick to the bench for Saturday's game.