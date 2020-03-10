Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Misses practice with illness
Nunn did not practice Tuesday due to an illness, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Nunn is dealing with "a cold", per the Heat, so it doesn't look to be anything overly serious. Nonetheless, his status is worth monitoring in the lead-up to Wednesday's game against Charlotte.
