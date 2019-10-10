Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Nears double-double in start
Nunn produced 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven assists, three steals and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 win over the Hornets.
Nunn was impressive in Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Hornets, leading the Heat in assists and finishing with a plus-17 net rating. Despite his outstanding effort, Nunn's role will diminish when Goran Dragic (rest) and Justice Winslow (rest) return, presumably Monday against Atlanta. That said, if he's able to string together several solid performances, there's a chance Nunn'll be able to carve out a steady bench role in 2019-20.
