Nunn has not yet entered the Orlando bubble, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
It's unclear whether Nunn has tested positive for COVID-19. If he ends up missing any games, more minutes would likely go to Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson. More information may arrive in the coming days.
