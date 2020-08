Nunn is not on the Heat's injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Nunn cleared quarantine Wednesday night, so he'll be available Friday in a game that's shaping up to be mostly reserves versus reserves. However, considering Nunn missed the last three games, the Heat will likely try to use the game to get him back up to speed before the playoffs start.