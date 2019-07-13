Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Not playing Saturday
Nunn will not play Saturday against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Heat will give Nunn the day off. It's possible we've seen the last of Nunn in summer league, as the playoff format is single elimination.
