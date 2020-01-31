Nunn (Achilles) practiced Friday and "should be able" to play Saturday in Orlando, David Wilson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 24-year-old missed the last three games with the left Achilles issue, but he may be able to retake the court Saturday against the Magic. Nunn is averaging 16.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30.6 minutes this season, so his return would provide a significant boost for the Heat.