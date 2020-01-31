Heat's Kendrick Nunn: On track to play Saturday
Nunn (Achilles) practiced Friday and "should be able" to play Saturday in Orlando, David Wilson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 24-year-old missed the last three games with the left Achilles issue, but he may be able to retake the court Saturday against the Magic. Nunn is averaging 16.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30.6 minutes this season, so his return would provide a significant boost for the Heat.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...