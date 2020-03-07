Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Only 17 minutes in loss to Pels
Nunn posted four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 17 minutes during Friday's 110-104 loss to the Pelicans.
Nunn's 17 minutes represented his smallest workload since Feb. 1, when he played 17 minutes coming off an injury. With Nunn unable to get his shots to fall against New Orleans, coach Erik Spoelstra turned more to Andre Iguodala (25 minutes) and Solomon Hill (15 minutes). It's possible Nunn will jump back up to his usual role Sunday against the Wizards.
