Nunn (Achilles) won't play Friday against the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Nunn appeared on the injury report with a sore left Achilles, and the team will take no chances Friday night. With Gordan Dragic (calf) and Justise Winslow (back) also out, the Heat will be short-handed at point guard, likely turning to Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro or even Duncan Robinson.