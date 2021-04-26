Nunn will not play Monday against the Bulls due to neck spasms.
Nunn was initially listed on the injury report with an unspecified elbow issue, but it's instead his neck that will keep him out of Monday's game. With Tyler Herro (foot) also out, Goran Dragic figures to be among the primary beneficiaries in the Miami backcourt.
