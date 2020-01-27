Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Out Monday
Nunn will not suit up for Monday's contest against the Magic, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
After injuring his left Achilles on Wednesday against the Wizards, Nunn will now miss his second consecutive game. Although the rookie is listed as out for Monday's game against the Magic, Nunn was initially questionable, so he will presumably have a shot at making his return on Tuesday against the Celtics. With the Heat dealing with a plethora of injuries, look for Dion Waiters, who shined in his season debut on Friday against the Clippers, to continue to see ample opportunity on the court.
