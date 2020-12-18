Nunn didn't travel for Friday's preseason game against the Raptors due to a groin injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 25-year-old had 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Monday's preseason opener, but he won't be available for Friday's exhibition. It's unclear if the injury is expected to affect Nunn's availability for Wednesday's season opener at Orlando.