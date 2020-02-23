Nunn recorded 24 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's win over the Cavaliers.

Nunn topped 20 points for the 14th time this year and first since Jan. 20. His recent cold stretch from the field seems to have fully dissipated as the 24-year-old's drilled 12-of-20 shots from the field and six-of-11 three-point attempts over his past two games. Overall, the rookie guard's offering 15.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 threes in 30.0 minutes per contest this year.