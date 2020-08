Nunn did not see the floor in Thursday's Game 2 win over the Pacers.

For the second straight game, Nunn did not make it off the bench, as the Heat leaned mostly on starter Goran Dragic (32 minutes), with Tyler Herro (35) seeing extended time off the bench. Nunn was the regular starter for nearly the entire season, but he struggled during seeding play and looks to be out of the rotation for the time being.