Nunn (neck) will play Wednesday against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After a one-game absence due to a neck injury, Nunn will return to the court Wednesday. This month, he's averaging 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 30.7 minutes.
