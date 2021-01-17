Nunn (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played 27 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Heat's 120-100 loss to the Pistons, finishing with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist.

Nunn had been withheld from the Heat's previous two games while he was included in the NBA's COVID-19 protocol, but he received full clearance ahead of the weekend. Despite seeing heavy minutes off the bench, Nunn struggled to produce during his time on the court, producing nearly as many turnovers (five) as points. He could find himself on the outside looking in for a rotation spot once Jimmy Butler (health and safety protocols) and Tyler Herro (neck) are cleared to play.