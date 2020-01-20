Nunn tallied 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes Sunday in the Heat's 107-102 loss to the Spurs.

For at least Sunday, Tyler Herro's (knee) return from a two-game absence didn't have a major impact on Nunn, who cleared 30 minutes for a fourth straight contest and once again made an impact in three categories. Herro only played nine minutes but could see his role expand once the injury is further in the rear-view mirror, so there's still some risk of Nunn eventually surrendering some playing time. For now, though, Nunn remains a justifiable hold in the majority of 12-team leagues.