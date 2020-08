Nunn had just two points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Monday's loss to Toronto.

It was a fairly disastrous outing on both ends, as the Heat were outscored by 16 points in Nunn's 16 minutes of action. The rookie missed all five of his three-point attempts, and the lion's share of the workload ultimately went to Goran Dragic, who scored 25 points in 28 minutes off the bench.