Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Poor shooting in win
Nunn posted seven points (3-16 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and one block in Tuesday's 121-110 win against the Raptors.
Although Nunn is converting on 44.8 of his shots this season, in his last five games the rookie has struggled to shoot consistently, making 35.3 percent of his field goals and 29.4 percent of his three-point shots. Even with the poor shooting numbers in recent games, the 24-year-old has started every game this season and is playing 29.6 minutes per game. Due to his high amount of playing time, Nunn's fantasy value can only improve if he is able to pick up his shooting percentage.
