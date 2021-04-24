Nunn scored a team-high 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hawks.

The second-year guard remains inconsistent, scoring in single digits in three of eight games since recovering from a sprained ankle, but he's provided 15 points or more in the other five. Nunn is averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.8 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch, but it's still not clear what his role might be should Victor Oladipo (knee) ever get healthy.