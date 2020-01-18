Nunn dropped 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in a win over the Thunder on Friday, adding two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

One game after dropping 33 points and four dimes in the absence of Tyler Herro, Nunn scored 22 points while taking the most shot attempts on his team (17). After his surprising start to the season, Nunn had fallen off a bit, but has picked it back up again recently, posting top 60 value over the last couple of weeks. He's worth owning in most leagues considering his 30.2 minutes per game has helped the Heat reach the second seed in the Eastern Conference.