Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Pours in 21 points Friday
Nunn tallied 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 116-108 victory over Chicago.
Nunn toped 20 points for the fourth time in his last five games, helping the Heat to their 11th victory of the season. Nunn has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers thus far and currently sits inside the top-80 in 9-category formats. Justise Winslow (concussion) remains sidelined and will miss Saturday's game against the 76ers. Nunn is a must-roster player in most formats until we see how things transpire when Winslow eventually makes ti back to the court.
