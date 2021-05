Nunn closed with 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-121 victory over the Celtics.

Nunn continues to play at an elevated level for the Heat, etching himself into the fantasy landscape to close out the regular season. With Victor Oladipo (knee) still sidelined, Nunn is likely to stick in his current role for the foreseeable future, making him a viable 12-team asset moving forward.