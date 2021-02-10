Nunn had 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 98-96 win over the Knicks.

The 25-year-old received his second straight start with Goran Dragic (ankle) sidelined, but the eight shots was the fewest he's taken in a game since Jan. 16. Nunn should continue to see significant run until Dragic is able to retake the court.