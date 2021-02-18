Nunn had 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt) and two assists in Wednesday night's overtime loss to Golden State.
It was a relatively disappointing overall line, considering Nunn saw 41 minutes of action, but he still delivered five made three-pointers to fantasy managers. Nunn continues to benefit from Goran Dragic's ankle injury, which kept him out of a sixth consecutive game Wednesday.
