Nunn registered 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals across 39 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss at Toronto.

Nunn missed four games earlier this month and had scored more than 10 points just once until Jan. 16, but he has caught fire over his last three appearances -- logging 30-plus minutes and scoring at least 18 points in each of those contests while coming off the bench. The 39 minutes were a season-high mark for Nunn, and he should be a popular pick across most fantasy formats due to his recent performances, and especially with both Jimmy Butler (COVID-19 protocol) and Tyler Herro (neck) still sidelined.