Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Puts up 24 points
Nunn (illness) scored 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt) while adding three assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 109-98 loss against the Hornets.
Nunn has been a reliable scoring threat for the Heat all season long, but he was coming off four straight games where he couldn't reach the 20-point mark so this outing should be a confidence booster moving forward. He's averaging just 13.6 points per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field in five March games.
