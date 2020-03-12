Nunn (illness) scored 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt) while adding three assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 109-98 loss against the Hornets.

Nunn has been a reliable scoring threat for the Heat all season long, but he was coming off four straight games where he couldn't reach the 20-point mark so this outing should be a confidence booster moving forward. He's averaging just 13.6 points per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field in five March games.